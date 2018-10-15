Home Business

OYO expands international presence with UAE foray

The company has launched the operations with over 10, full inventory franchised and operated hotels in Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah in the UAE, OYO said in a statement.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO Monday said it has launched operations in the United Arab Emirates as part of its expansion plans in the Middle East.

OYO plans to host guests in over 12,000 rooms, 150 Hotels and all 7 Emirates across the United Arab Emirates, by 2020, it added.

"With over 170 countries committing to the World Expo 2020, the hospitality sector in the Middle East, and more specifically UAE, is poised to grow substantially and with our market learning and expertise we are ready to tap this opportunity," OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

The company has been at the forefront of the budget and mid-segment hotels revolution in the markets it operates in, and can bring in its operational expertise and technology edge to the benefit of independent hotel owners, he added.

The hospitality firm also said it is committed to create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs in UAE by end of 2019.

OYO currently has a presence in over 350 cities with over 12,000 asset partners spread across six countries including India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK and UAE in the Middle East.

