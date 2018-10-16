Home Business

Oil prices dip on expectations of higher U.S. stockpiles

U.S. oil production has increased steadily over the last five years, reaching a record high of 11.2 million barrels per day in the week to Oct. 5, EIA data showed. 

Published: 16th October 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

oil prices,oil well

Image used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories, but reports of a fall in Iranian oil exports helped limit losses.

Brent crude was down 80 cents a barrel at $79.98 by 0825 GMT. U.S. light crude was 60 cents lower at $71.18. 

U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week for the fourth straight week, by about 1.1 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

U.S. oil production has increased steadily over the last five years, reaching a record high of 11.2 million barrels per day in the week to Oct. 5, EIA data showed. 

But infrastructure within the biggest U.S. shale producing area, the Permian basin, has not kept pace with rising output, filling domestic tanks.

"Once pipelines and oil terminals are built connecting the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast, then there will be big step up in U.S. crude oil exports," Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at French bank BNP Paribas told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

The API figures are due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) with the EIA report following at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. 

Balancing the U.S. data were reports that Iranian exports of crude oil are falling faster than expected ahead of new U.S. sanctions on Tehran from Nov. 4.

In the first two weeks of October, Iran exported 1.33 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to countries including India, China, and Turkey, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. That was down from 1.6 million bpd during the same period in September. 

The October exports are a sharp drop from the 2.5 million bpd in April before U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in May and ordered the re-imposition of economic sanctions on the country, the data showed.    

The U.S. special envoy for Iran said on Monday the United States aims to cut Iran's oil sales to zero.

Meanwhile, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that global spare oil capacity was shrinking, adding that producers and companies should increase their production capacities and invest more to meet current demand.

With the world's only sizable spare oil output capacity, Saudi Arabia is expected to export more to offset the loss of Iranian oil supply from the sanctions. 

Geopolitical tensions caused by the disappearance of a Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey also remain. 

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has denied it was responsible for the disappearance of Khashoggi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil Price Petrol Prices Crude Oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp