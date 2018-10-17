Home Business

Angela Merkel calls for stable euro zone budgets in warning shot to Italy

Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin that all members of the euro zone were responsible for their own economic and budget policy.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo | AP)

By Reuters

BERLIN: Euro zone countries must each ensure their budgets are stable and economies competitive, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a European Union summit on Wednesday, as Italy weighs expansionary budget plans that risk EU rejection.

Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has prepared an expansionary 2019 budget that sets up a showdown with authorities in Brussels over compliance with EU rules. The European Commission may reject the plans.

Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin that all members of the euro zone were responsible for their own economic and budget policy.

"Each state in the euro zone is obliged to take care of stability and to take necessary reforms for its competitiveness - and that applies now in good economic times," she added.

"At the same time, as we have learned from painful experience, in a currency union we are so closely intertwined with one another that national policies can always have effects on the other member states."

She said stable budgets were an important condition for good economic development in each individual country, adding: "Solid public finances are also a condition for trust in the currency union."

"Our guide remains the Stability and Growth Pact. I will continue to make the case that in Europe this principle applies: responsibility and solidarity, liability and control - those are two sides of the same coin," she added to laud applause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angela Merkel budget European Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp