Asus eyes 5 per cent share in Indian smartphone market by year-end

Published: 17th October 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese mobile phone maker Asus aims to garner 5 per cent share of the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market as it ramps up product portfolio in the country.

"India is a very important market for us. But we don't want to be just sellers of phones. We have spent a lot of time in research to understand consumer preferences and using those insights to develop features for our devices," Asus India Head Mobile Business Dinesh Sharma told PTI.

The company has seen strong traction for its recent launches like Zenfone Max Pro and Zenfone 5Z and is confident that it can exit the year with five per cent market share, he added.

With an eye on sub-Rs 10,000 segment handset segment, which account for over 50 per cent of smartphone users, the company on Wednesday unveiled two 4G smartphones Zenfone Lite and Max for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499 a unit.

These smartphones will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Sharma said that date of availability of these phones will be announced at Flipkart very soon.

Smartphone shipments grew 20 per cent to 33.5 million units in the June quarter 2018 compared to the year-ago period, with Chinese major Xiaomi retaining the top spot with 29.7 per cent share.

This was followed by Samsung (23.9 per cent share), Vivo (12.6 per cent share), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Transsion (5 per cent share).

Talking about the festive season, Sharma said Asus expects to clock strong growth in line with the industry's double-digit growth.

Asus, earlier this year, had signed a long-term partnership with Flipkart to sell its devices on the e-commerce major's platform.

