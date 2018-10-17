Home Business

Cochin Shipyard mulls share buyback for Rs 200 crore

The public sector undertaking’s shares closed marginally down at Rs 400.05 on BSE.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Board of Cochin Shipyard, India’s largest shipbuilding facility, on Tuesday approved the proposal to buyback equity shares of the company at Rs 455 per share for an amount of Rs 200 crore, becoming the third company to announce a buyback in quick succession.

The public sector undertaking’s shares closed marginally down at Rs 400.05 on BSE.After the volatile stock markets made disinvestment through public issues difficult, the Government of India (GoI) had planned to raise money through the buyback mechanism.

Last week, National Aluminium Company (NALCO) had announced share buyback at Rs 75 a share amounting to Rs 504.83 crore and before that, NLC India decided to buyback shares at Rs 88 a share amounting to Rs 1,248 crore. NLC’s current market price is at Rs 85 and NALCO’s at Rs 67.

The government had set a disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current financial year, up from Rs 72,500 crore last year. So far, the disinvestments attempted and buybacks announced are all for smaller sums that won’t take the proceeds anywhere close to the target.

“The government, instead of taking large dividends from these companies, is trying to make them buy back the GoI holding with their surplus cash. In a falling market, they can be a good deal for other shareholders as well,” an analyst said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which made up for much of the disinvestment proceeds last year through its purchase of refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, is once again eyed for a buyback scheme this year.

However, having spent much of its reserves on HPCL buyout and having borrowed for the same, ONGC has been saying it may not have enough cash to carry out a buyback this fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin shipyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp