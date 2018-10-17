Hero MotoCorp shares fall 3 per cent after Q2 results

Home Business

On the NSE, shares of the company fell by 3 per cent to close at Rs 2,807.55.

Published: 17th October 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Hero MotoCorp Wednesday fell by 3 per cent after the company reported a 3.38 per cent dip in its standalone profit-after-tax for the September quarter.

The scrip declined 2.88 per cent to end at Rs 2,815.10 on the BSE.

Intra-day, it slumped 4.34 per cent to Rs 2,772.85.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Tuesday reported a 3.38 per cent dip in its standalone profit-after-tax to Rs 976.28 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,010.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,090.94 crore as against Rs 8,371.74 crore in the same period previous fiscal, it added.

