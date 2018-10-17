Nifty, Sensex fall more than 1 per cent amid liquidity concerns

By Reuters

Indian shares ended more than one per cent lower on Wednesday, dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.09 per cent lower at 34,779.58 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 1.24 per cent weaker at 10,453.05. Indian markets have been facing a liquidity crunch owing to a depreciating rupee and higher oil prices.

Indiabulls Housing ended 14.3 per cent lower and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.1 per cent ahead of the company's September quarter earnings due later in the day.