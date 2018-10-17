Home Business

RBI approves Bakhshi’s appointment as ICICI head

This ends the bank’s uncertainty after its former MD Chanda Kochhar came under investigation for alleged nepotism and conflict of interest, and her eventual resignation early this month.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Bakhshi (Photo @asiancentre.org)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

This ends the bank’s uncertainty after its former MD Chanda Kochhar came under investigation for alleged nepotism and conflict of interest, and her eventual resignation early this month. ICICI’s share price moved up by Rs 8 or 2.5 per cent to close at Rs 321 on BSE on Tuesday.

The RBI has approved Bakhshi’s appointment for a three-year term that came into effect from October 15 this year, ICICI Bank said. It had on October 4 announced Bakhshi’s appointment with a five-year term that would end in 2023. Bakhshi, who holds a bachelors’ degree in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh and a postgraduate degree in management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute in Jamshedpur, had joined the ICICI group in 1986. Starting with project financing at ICICI, he later worked with various subsidiaries of ICICI Bank, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep Bakhshi ICICI head

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp