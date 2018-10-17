Reliance Industries posts highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore
Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Published: 17th October 2018
NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.
RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 156,291 crore during the said quarter.