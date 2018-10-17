Reliance Industries posts highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.

Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 156,291 crore during the said quarter.