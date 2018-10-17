Home Business

Soon, you can move money between mobile wallets

In a move that will boost digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday laid out guidelines allowing seamless transactions between e-wallets.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a move that will boost digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday laid out guidelines allowing seamless transactions between e-wallets. According to an RBI notification on Wednesday, digital wallet firms wishing to make their wallets inter-operable can do so by meeting the technical requirements and standards of the National Payments Corporation of India.

Interoperability is the technical  compatibility that enables a payment system to be used in conjunction with other payment systems, the RBI notification explained.At present, mobile wallets don’t allow customers to send or receive money from other wallets. Now that all such transactions can be through NPCI, most digital wallet players are likely to come on board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mobile wallet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp