Soon, you can move money between mobile wallets

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a move that will boost digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday laid out guidelines allowing seamless transactions between e-wallets. According to an RBI notification on Wednesday, digital wallet firms wishing to make their wallets inter-operable can do so by meeting the technical requirements and standards of the National Payments Corporation of India.

Interoperability is the technical compatibility that enables a payment system to be used in conjunction with other payment systems, the RBI notification explained.At present, mobile wallets don’t allow customers to send or receive money from other wallets. Now that all such transactions can be through NPCI, most digital wallet players are likely to come on board.