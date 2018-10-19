Home Business

Fuel prices slashed further on Dussehra, petrol and diesel at Rs 87.84 and Rs 79.13 respectively

Petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 84.21 per litre and Rs 77.33 per litre, respectively in Kolkata. While petrol prices in Chennai settled at Rs 85.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 79.82 per litre.

Published: 19th October 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

Image used for representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to consumers on the occasion of Dussehra, the prices of petrol and diesel across the country witnessed a dip for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Presently, the per litre cost of petrol and diesel is Rs 82.38 (fall of Rs 0.24) and Rs 75.48 (decrease of Rs 0.10), respectively in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was slashed by 24 paise to Rs 87.84 per litre, while diesel saw a decrease of 11 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 79.13 per litre.

A similar dip in prices was witnessed in other metropolitan cities of Kolkata and Chennai.

Petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 84.21 per litre and Rs 77.33 per litre, respectively in Kolkata. While petrol prices in Chennai settled at Rs 85.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 79.82 per litre.

On Thursday, the prices of petrol and diesel were slashed for the first time in over two months. Petrol prices were reduced by 21 paise in both Delhi and Mumbai, while diesel cost was cut by 11 paise.

Fuel prices have been soaring since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Centre for the steep hike in the fuel price, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are responsible for the increase in prices of petroleum products.

In a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, on October 4, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He had also directed all state governments to slash rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fuel Price Petrol Price Hike Dussehra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. C
Chitrangda Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
facebook twitter whatsapp