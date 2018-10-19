Government likely to appoint new Chief Economic Advisor in next one to two months

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to appoint a new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the next one or two months, sources said.

A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon and the appointment is likely in 1-2 months, they said further.

The government on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Arvind Subramanian quit the office ahead of the completion of his term.

The finance ministry has appointed a search committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan to shortlist candidates for the post.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash C Garg and B P Sharma, secretary, department of personnel training are also members of the selection panel.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA on October 16, 2014, for a 3-year term and was given an extension last year.

His official contract was till May 2019.

Subramanian is currently a visiting lecturer of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.