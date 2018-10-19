Home Business

Sensex cracks 408 points on global sell-off; Nifty below 10,400

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 408.45 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 34,371.13 in early trade.

Published: 19th October 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex sank over 408 points in early trade Friday on heavy selling in IT, energy and banking stocks triggered by weak trends in global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped below the 10,400-mark as 32 of its constituents led by Indiabulls Housing Finance dropped.

The NSE Nifty index fell 80.85 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 10,372.30.

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 408.45 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 34,371.13 in early trade.

IT, tech, auto, oil&gas and bankex were trading in the negative zone, down up to 2.40 per cent.

The gauge had lost 382.90 points in the previous session on Wednesday.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries dropped more than 5 per cent despite better-than-expected earnings posted by the company on Wednesday.

RIL reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.

Other laggards were Yes Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, M&M, Tata Motors, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Coal India, L&T and HDFC Bank, falling up to 3.57 per cent.

Sentiments also dampened after Chinese shares extended and the yuan touched its weakest level in almost two years.

Chinese stocks plunged 2.94 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 1.17 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.26 per cent following overnight losses at the Wall Street due to interest rate hike concerns and impact of tariffs.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.273 per cent down Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 343.11 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 140.02 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Dussehra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty Stock exchange Share value Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. C
Chitrangda Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
facebook twitter whatsapp