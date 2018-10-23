Home Business

Rupee weakens 23 paise to 73.79 against US dollar in early trade

The benchmark Sensex, cracked below the 34,000-mark by falling 193.15 points, or 0.57 per cent to 33,941.23 in the opening trade Tuesday.

Published: 23rd October 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 23 paise to 73.79 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday as the American currency strengthened overseas.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Besides, domestic equity market opening with losses, also weighed on the rupee, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 73.74 then slipped further to quote 23 paise down at 73.79 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.

The benchmark Sensex, cracked below the 34,000-mark by falling 193.15 points, or 0.57 per cent to 33,941.23 in the opening trade Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 511.91 crore Monday, as per provisional data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US dollar Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp