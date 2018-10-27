Air India to launch red-eye flights on domestic routes from November end 

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-owned Air India Saturday announced the launch of red-eye flights to some of the domestic destinations, including Goa, starting next month end.

A red-eye flight departs generally late at night and arrives early morning. Because of their low fares, these flights are quite popular abroad, especially in the US and Europe.

Air India will introduce red-eye flights with fares lower than the normal fares on sectors like Delhi-Goa- Delhi, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Bangalore-Ahmedabad-Bangalore from November 30, the airline said in a statement.

These services will have daily operations, it added.

According to the airline, its flight AI883 will leave Delhi at 2200 hours and arrive Goa at 0035 hours, while the return flight AI884 will take off from Goa at 0115 hours and land at Delhi at 0340 hours Similarly, flight AI547 will depart Delhi at 2115 hours and land at Coimbatore at 0030 ours.

In its return journey, the flight will leave as AI548 from Coimbatore at 0100 hours and reach Delhi at 0400 hours.

The Bangalore-Ahmedabad flight AI589 will take off from Bangalore at 0030 hours to reach Ahmedabad at 0235 hours, Air India said adding the return flight AI590 will depart Ahmedabad at 0305 hours to touch down Bangalore at 0525 hours.

These late night flights, popularly called 'red eye' flights, will be offered at fares considerably lower than normal and help travellers beat peak hour city traffic as well as save on hotel charges, statement.