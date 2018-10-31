Home Business

Sensex rallies 550 pts; Nifty reclaims 10,350-mark 

The 30-share Sensex rallied 550.92 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 34,442.05, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 188.20 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end above the 10,350 mark at 10,386.60.

Published: 31st October 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paring all early losses, benchmark indices Wednesday rebounded after the government said RBI's autonomy was essential but its functioning must be guided by public interest and needs of the economy.

The 30-share Sensex rallied 550.92 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 34,442.05, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 188.20 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end above the 10,350 mark at 10,386.60.

"The markets have come through with what would be referred to in technical parlance as a follow-through day, in a classic fashion," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"Fundamentally, the market shrugged off worries about tensions between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government that led to a selloff in the morning," he pointed out.

Investor sentiment turned positive after the Finance Ministry issued a statement to dampen concerns over a spat between the government and the central bank.

"The autonomy for the central bank, within the framework of the RBI Act, is an essential and accepted governance requirement. Governments in India have nurtured and respected this," the Finance Ministry said.

Sector-wise, banking, IT, pharma and realty indices drove the market momentum.

Financial sector stocks led the rally, with HDFC adding 162.28 points to the gains on Sensex by surging nearly 6 per cent.

IndusInd, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank followed suit, gaining up to 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Coal India, Tata Steel, Maruti, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Hero MotoCorp were among the top losers, falling up to 3 per cent.

With relief rallies across emerging markets and the US, it appears that the market is making a strong attempt at a trend reversal, market analysts said.

The rupee depreciated further to 73.96, leading to strong performance by IT and Pharma, they added.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite ended 1.35 per cent higher, while Hang Seng Index rose 1.60 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei closed 2.16 per cent up.

In Europe, DAX was up 1.22 per cent and STOXX50E rose 1.40 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty Rupee Stock exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp