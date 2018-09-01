Home Business

As green card applications increase, EB-5 investment limit may go up

However, Caceres said that it is likely that the investment requirement will be raised from $500,000 to USD 1.35 million and the $1 million limit will be increased to $1.8 million.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

The White House. (File photo|AP)

The White House. (File photo|AP)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There’s bad news for Indians seeking green cards or citizenship in the USA. With the number of Indian applications under EB-5 visa in the US set to breach the annual cap of 700 this year, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget is considering a sharp hike in the EB-5 investment limits from the current USD 500,000 and USD 1 million later this year.

“With a visible shift of interest towards the EB-5 program, the number of applications is set to cross 1,000 this year, from less than 100 applications three years ago,” said Rogelio Caceres, co-founder and chief commercial officer of LCR Capital Partners, a US-based private investment firm that helps EB-5 applicants with investments. Caceres believes India would become a $100 million market for the EB-5 industry as per the US financial year –October 1, 2017 to September 31, 2018.

However, Caceres said that it is likely that the investment requirement will be raised from $500,000 to USD 1.35 million and the $1 million limit will be increased to $1.8 million. “With a hike in the minimum investment amount, India may cool off for a bit,” he noted.Introduced in 1990, the EB-5 visa programme allows entrepreneurs and their spouses (unlike the H1-B visas) as well as children under 21 to apply for a green card if their qualifying investments result in the creation or preservation of at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers. However, there is a cap of 10,000 green cards that can be issued per year. It is worth mentioning that the approval for Indian applicants is 90 per cent, as against the global rate of 92.4 per cent.

Bonanza for investment firms
Globally, India is now the third largest market after China and Vietnam. Data from NES Financial, the largest fund administrator in the EB-5 industry, shows that the Chinese EB-5 investor market is currently 10 per cent of its size 18-24 months ago, owing to visa availability backlogs, while India is by far the fastest-growing market globally with market share of 18 per cent.

“With its explosive growth, India will likely be the No.2 source of EB-5 investments behind China, which is still far ahead in terms of EB-5 projects,” Caceres noted.Riding on the same, industry players are now shifting their focus towards building a clientele in India. The industry grew by 15 per cent and experts believe it is expected to maintain 15-20 per cent growth each year.

700 annual cap on number of Indian applications under EB-5 visa
USD 500,000 investment limit may go up to USD 1.35 million  
USD 1 million limit may increase to USD 1.8 million

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EB-5 investment limit Rogelio Caceres Green card applications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case