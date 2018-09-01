Home Business

Fuel prices hit fresh record high; petrol at Rs 78.68

There has been a surge in fuel prices since August 16 after the rupee hit a record low of 71 against the US dollar. 

Published: 01st September 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices continued to rise on Saturday, with petrol and diesel prices touching a new record high in several metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The price of petrol has been increased to Rs 78.68 per litre in Delhi, against Rs. 78.52 on Friday, while diesel is being retailed at Rs. 70.42 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 86.09 per litre (increased by Rs 0.16 per litre), while diesel spurted to a new high of Rs. 74.76 per litre (increased by Rs 0.22 per litre).

On August 31, the price for petrol was Rs. 78.52 per litre in Delhi and diesel was sold at Rs. 70.21. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.54 per litre.

There has been a surge in fuel prices since August 16 after the rupee hit a record low of 71 against the US dollar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fuel price petrol price diesel price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case