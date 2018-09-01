Home Business

LIC aims Rs 7,550-crore first premium income from eastern region

During April-August, first premium income of the region was Rs 2,165 crore, almost flat as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has set a target of garnering first premium income of Rs 7,550 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal in the eastern region, an official said Saturday.

The aim is to grow 20 per cent each year in first premium income, A K Sharma, Regional Manager (marketing), LIC, said here.

Till August 31, the group premium income collected from the region was Rs 2,050 crore, he said.

Sharma said that the eastern region was number one in terms of policies sold and number two in case of first premium income.

LIC's market share was close to 70 per cent in first premium income, he added.

