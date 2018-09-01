Home Business

Ontario to include Tesla in rebate programme after court decision

The ministry said on Friday incentives will be provided as long as certain conditions were met.

Published: 01st September 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter@TeslaMotors

By Reuters

ONTARIO: Ontario will include some Tesla Inc car owners under its rebate plan as the province winds down an incentive programme for electric cars, the ministry of transportation said on Friday.

The decision follows the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday striking down a transition programme, including the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, set up by the new Ontario government, which excluded Tesla customers from qualifying for rebates.

The incentive programme provides rebates of up to C$14,000 ($10,640) for people who bought electric cars.

"I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process," minister of transportation John Yakabuski said in a statement on Friday.

"Ending the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive programme could save Ontario taxpayers up to an estimated $1 billion over four years," he said.

The ministry said on Friday incentives will be provided as long as certain conditions were met.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tesla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case