Home Business

Rupee slides to 71 on high crude prices, CAD fears

So far this year, rupee value eroded nearly 10 per cent, and continued its run as the worst performer among Asian currencies.

Published: 01st September 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The rupee fall remained unstoppable, with the domestic currency weakening to a historic low of 71 against the US dollar on Friday. The slide was on account of a sell-off in emerging market currencies and countries with wider current account deficits. The rupee opened at 71, touched a high of 70.86 and a low of 71. Eventually, it closed down 0.4 per cent at 70.9950, capping its biggest monthly retreat in 36 months. 

“The dollar index continues to remain higher on expectations of aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The RBI is intervening selectively to contain volatility and is unlikely to be aggressive as the rupee is still overvalued and currencies of emerging market economies are depreciating sharply. The government also seems to be comfortable even if the rupee depreciates further,” said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.943 per cent, up 18 bps for the month, Sensex was down about 50 points, while sovereign bonds saw their biggest fall in four months. So far this year, rupee value eroded nearly 10 per cent, and continued its run as the worst performer among Asian currencies. In August alone, it fell 3.4 per cent – its single biggest monthly fall in three years. Besides sell-off of emerging markets currencies, elevated oil prices and concerns of fiscal slippage are pressuring rupee to continue the downward slide. 

Other Asian currencies too were trading lower with South Korean won losing 0.389 per cent, Indonesian Rupiah 0.204 per cent, Philippine Peso 0.110 per cent and Taiwan Dollar 0.101 per cent. According to traders, rupee’s drop spurred dollar-selling by state-run banks, but failed to curb the losses. However, the intensity of RBI’s intervention seems to have dissipated, following comments from the government giving the impression that they support the rupee fall. 

“We see depreciation bias and momentum continuing in the near-term and this has implications for exporters, importers and borrowers in forex market. This momentum could dissipate if not reverse suddenly and the way to play the rupee market in the near-term if through continuous monitoring of this momentum bias,” said Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank. 

He added that things, however, could change if the government changes its stance making the rupee fall as a crisis and once that needs to be tackled using several options to reverse the trading bias. “An out-of-policy rate hike or a scheme to bring in a fresh tranche of NRI deposits figure on the list,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US dollar INR Exchange Rate Indian Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case