SpiceJet introduces eight new domestic flights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced the launch of eight new domestic flights.

The airline will connect Kanpur with Mumbai, Surat with Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Coimbatore.

With effect from October 8, the airline will introduce new direct flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore sector. The morning and evening flights on the sector have been designed to offer convenience to frequent travellers, helping them avail same-day return trips. Additionally, SpiceJet will also enhance its operations with an additional frequency on the Hyderabad-Surat (second frequency) route.

Deploying a mix of its fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on the routes, the airline also strengthens its network across North, South and West India.Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales & revenue officer, SpiceJet, said, “We see immense potential in the new routes. We are proud to be the only Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between the country’s financial capital Mumbai, and Kanpur which is regarded as the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and one of the major industrial hubs of the country.”

All the new flights introduced will be operational daily, whereas the evening flight on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru route will fly on all days except Tuesday.SpiceJet has been pitching for more flights to non-metros and smaller cities from major airports. With the new flights, passengers from small towns like Kanpur, Surat and Coimbatore can now also easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as global network via multiple onward connections from metros.

The airline is offering an introductory promotional fare starting at `4,099 for travel to Mumbai from Kanpur and `4,198 for travel to Kanpur from Mumbai for a limited period. Similarly, the promotional fare on Coimbatore-Bengaluru flight can be availed from `2,199 and on Bengaluru-Coimbatore flight, the fares start from `2,409.