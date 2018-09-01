Home Business

Toyota Kirloskar Motor​ launches enhanced Innova Crysta, Touring Sport, Fortuner

TKM has sold over 1,81,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016 and sold over 1,41,000 units of Fortuner since its launch in 2009.

Published: 01st September 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Saturday announced the launch of the enhanced version of the Innova Crysta, Touring Sport and the Fortuner.

While Innova Crysta is available in the price range of Rs 14,65,000 and Rs 22,01,000, ex-showroom Delhi, Innova Touring Sport will be available in the price range of Rs 18,59,000 and Rs 23,06,000, ex-showroom Delhi, the company said in a release.

Fortuner is available in the price range of Rs 27,27,000 and Rs 32,97,000 ex-showroom Delhi.

TKM has sold over 1,81,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016 and sold over 1,41,000 units of Fortuner since its launch in 2009.

TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said, "Ever since its launch in India way back in 2005, the Innova has maintained a leadership position and is often referred to as a segment creator being the most preferred MPVs in the country with a current segment share of over 40 per cent.

" The company has registered a strong demand with cumulative sales of over 52,000 units from January to August 2018, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

Talking about Fortuner, Raja said it has emerged as the most popular vehicle, dominating the SUV segment.

"In-line with the evolving preferences of our customers, we are happy to introduce the enhanced version with focus on safety, convenience and security features like passenger side power seat, anti-theft alarm with glass break and ultrasonic sensor to cater to the current generation of SUV lovers," he said.

"The Fortuner has been leading the SUV segment in the country, currently with segment share of over 70 per cent," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TKM Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Innova Crysta Touring Sport Fortuner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to