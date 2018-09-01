Home Business

Vodafone, Idea solemnise merger

The new entity, Vodafone Idea Limited, took over the numero uno tag from Bharti Airtel, which has held the position for the last 15 years.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone-Idea Cellular to merger within two years. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The much-awaited merger between two leading telecom operators — Idea Cellular and Vodafone India — was finally completed on Friday. The companies on Friday announced the creation of India’s biggest telecom service provider (TSP) with 408 million subscribers and an all-India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent. The new entity, Vodafone Idea Limited, took over the numero uno tag from Bharti Airtel, which has held the position for the last 15 years.

The merger got its last leg of approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) late on Thursday. It has already received approval from the Department of Telecom and Competition Commission of India.   The amalgamation is also expected to end the consolidation phase in telecom sector and leave people to choose between three private players — Airtel, Vodafone India and Jio — and public player BSNL. 

In the last two years, the number of TSPs in India has come down from nearly a dozen to four, mainly due to disruption caused in the sector by Mukesh Amabani’s Reliance Jio.   Telecom analysts believe that the new firm would be in a better position to fight the ongoing tariff war, increase its subscriber base and cut down debts. “The merger is expected to generate Rs14,000 crore annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs 8,400 crore, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs 70,000 crore,” a statement by the two companies said. 

The net debt of the company stood at Rs 1,09,200 crore on June 30, 2018. The combined entity will have a broadband network of 3.4 lakh sites and distribution network with 17 lakh retail outlets. Vodafone Idea Ltd also keeps an option to monetise over 11 per cent stake in Indus (the tower company), amounting to a cash consideration of Rs 5,100 crore.  Kumar Mangalam Birla would be the chairman of combined entity and Balesh Sharma the CEO. While Vodafone Group owns 45.2 per cent stake in the new company, Aditya Birla Group has 26 per cent stake, both on fully diluted basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idea Cellular Vodafone India Telecom operators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case