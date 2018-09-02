Home Business

India's coal import rises 12 per cent to 79 MT in April-July

The increase in coal and coke imports in July is mainly due to a 12.9 .per cent growth (month-on-month) in non-coking coal shipments.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's coal import rose 11.9 per cent to 78.7 million tonnes in the first four months of the current fiscal.

The country had imported 70.3 million tonnes (MT) coal in April-July period of the last fiscal, mjunction services, a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, told PTI.

"Overall, coal and coke imports during the first 4 months (April-July) of 2018-19 stood at 78.79 MT, about 12 per cent higher than 70.33 MT recorded for the same period last year," it said.

The country's coal import in July increased by 42 per cent to 20.79 MT (provisional), over 14.64 MT (revised) in the same month previous year.

"Coal import (all types of coal) in July 2018 stood at 20.79 million tonnes (MT) (provisional), higher than 18.75 MT (revised) in June 2018 and also higher than 14.64 MT (revised) in July 2017," mjunction services said.

The increase in coal and coke imports in July is mainly due to a 12.9 per cent growth (month-on-month) in non-coking coal shipments, it said.

There was also a marginal growth in coking coal imports in July on a monthly basis, it added.

"Steam coal imports went up in July as the power plants continued to face shortage despite the best efforts by domestic miners to mitigate the gap.

Also, there was a slight easing of prices in the international markets and expectation of further corrections, going forward, prompted the buyers to take fresh positions," mjunction CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The government earlier said that during 2017-18 coal imports increased to 208.27 MT due to increase in demand by consuming sectors.

The country's coal import fell from 217.7 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 190.9 MT in 2016-17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coal import coke imports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to