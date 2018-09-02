Home Business

India's coffee output may drop by 20 per cent due to Kerala, Karnataka floods

The country is estimated to have harvested 3,16,000 tonnes of coffee in the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September), as per the board data.

Published: 02nd September 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Coffee plantation in Masagali Reserve Forest, in Chikkamagaluru (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's coffee production is likely to drop by 20 per cent in the new marketing year starting October 2018 to around 2,53,000 tonnes because of severe floods in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, a Coffee Board official said.

The country is estimated to have harvested 3,16,000 tonnes of coffee in the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September), as per the board data.

"Coffee estates in Karnataka have been reduced to a pile of mud due to massive landslides.

The industry is estimating coffee production in 2018-19 is likely to fall by at least one-fifth due to floods," the board official said.

Karnataka and Kerala account for 90 per cent of the country's coffee production.

As per the government's assessment, coffee crop has been damaged in 2.26 lakh hectare due to heavy rains, and losses are estimated to have been to the tune of Rs 654 crore.

The official said heavy rains lashed during August 8-20 had triggered flash floods and landslides in multiple locations in coffee-growing districts of Kodagu and Hassan, as well as in Kerala.

In the current 2017-18 marketing year, Karnataka is estimated to have harvested 2,22,300 tonnes of coffee and Kerala 65,735 tonnes, the Board data showed.

The Karnataka government had last week sought the central government to provide Rs 654 crore funds for relief-affected coffee growers in the state.

India exports both Robusta and Arabica varieties of coffee to countries like Italy, Germany and Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala floods Karnataka rains Karnataka floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to