Home Business

Mechanism soon for speedy clearance to export consignments

Initially, the facility for uploading the supporting documents for export consignments will be introduced on voluntary basis, and after a review, it would become mandatory requirement.

Published: 02nd September 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The revenue department is in the process of introducing a system of uploading digitally signed supporting documents at Air Cargo Complex (New Delhi) and Chennai Customs House to provide speedy clearance to export consignments.

This follows successful implementation of the paperless processing/eSANCHIT under single window interface for facilitation of trade in case of imports, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a recent circular.

"Now with the objective of reducing the objective of physical interface between customs/regulatory agencies and the trade and to increase the speed of clearance in exports, it is proposed to introduce a facility to upload digitally signed supporting documents on a pilot basis at Air Cargo Complex, New Delhi and Chennai Customs House," it said.

The CBIC circular further said that the pilot project will cover all types of exports under Indian Customs EDI System (ICES).

"After completion of the pilot, the facility would extended to all ICES locations," it added.

Initially, the facility for uploading the supporting documents for export consignments will be introduced on voluntary basis, and after a review, it would become mandatory requirement.

CBIC further said that all documents for the purpose of assessment will only be reviewed online, and in due course the facility to view the documents will also be extended to officers of the participating government agencies.

Presently, electronic copies of 'Let Export Order' and assessed copies of shipping bills are delivered online to the custodians and authorised persons.

As per the circular, in the course of pilot, digital signatures will be applied on these messages and not copies of shipping bills.

Sources said this another move towards of ease of doing business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
exports customs cargo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats