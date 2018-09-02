Home Business

Niti's mobility action plans tailored to meet local needs, aspirations: Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Niti Aayog has worked extensively to create mobility action plans tailored to meet local needs and aspirations, its vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said Saturday.

Kumar while speaking at the Conference on Research and Development in Electric Vehicle Technologies at IIT Delhi said that convergence between stakeholders is necessary to leapfrog to the front line in EV technology.

Speaking at the same event, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said collaboration between academia and industry is imperative to commercialise technology, scale it and make it widely available.

Principal Scientific Adviser of Government of India K Vijay Raghavan said that India's R&D expertise must be connected to the manufacturing sector to drive Make in India.

