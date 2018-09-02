Home Business

Rupee depreciation due to widening trade deficit, crude oil prices: PHDCCI

India's trade deficit (merchandise) increased from around USD 89 billion in 2007-08 to USD 162 billion in 2017-18.

Published: 02nd September 2018 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Depreciation of rupee is mainly due to widening trade deficit, rising crude oil prices and strong revival of the US economy, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president D K Aggarwal said in the open house discussion on rupee volatility.

He, however, said deceleration in rupee is temporary as the Indian economy is resilient enough to withstand the external shocks on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals and well supported dynamic policy environment.

"International market volatility, increasing trade protectionism, depreciating international currencies including weakness of Chinese Yuan and rise in crude oil prices have put pressure on Indian rupee in the recent times," Aggarwal said.

India's trade deficit (merchandise) increased from around USD 89 billion in 2007-08 to USD 162 billion in 2017-18.

"For the current year, India's trade deficit increased to around USD 63 billion in April  July 2018-19 as against USD 52 billion in the corresponding period of last year," it added.

The industry body said that the common view of the open house discussion is that the average value of Rupee against USD for the current financial year 2018-19 is expected to remain in between 68 to 69 per USD.

Time is most opportune to increase our exports and the Government at this juncture should remove vulnerabilities in exports such as speedy refunds of exports and motivation to low cost labour intensive exports such as food processing, textiles and leather, Aggarwal added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PHDCCI Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to