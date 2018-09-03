How market rules influence your investments

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

It is intriguing. Since the beginning of 2018, shares of large companies have surged and those of small companies have tumbled. If you compare the movement of the NSE Nifty, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices, you will see a diverging trend.

The Nifty is up 11 per cent. The Midcap 100 is down six per cent and Smallcap 100 is down 16 per cent. An investor may get confused with this divergence. The market is showing a bullish trend for large companies and a negative trend for small companies. Since today’s prices are an expectation of tomorrow’s profit, this can make people wonder if the current environment favours only large companies going forward. Should they sell now?

The performance of Indian equities is influenced by many factors, such as company fundamentals and money flows from foreign and domestic institutional investors, besides the macroeconomic environment.

External factors, such as currency, inflation, domestic growth, and exports influence all companies alike.

The current divergent trend in large-cap shares and small and medium-cap shares is attributed by experts to an intervention by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In October 2017, Sebi issued a circular for the categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes. It was to simplify the number of schemes launched by one mutual fund. The contention was that too many product categories were confusing investors.

The circular set clear definition of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. So the top 100 companies in full market capitalisation are now defined as large caps. Market capitalisation is the multiple of the share price and a number of equity shares outstanding of the company. It is also called the market value of a company.

The next 250 companies are called mid-cap shares and then the rest are all small caps. This list would be prepared in June and December by the Association of Mutual Funds in India or AMFI, a self-regulatory body of all mutual funds in India.

So when a mutual fund launches a large-cap fund, it would own shares of companies from the 100 in the large-cap category. Similarly, a midcap fund will own stocks from among the next 250 companies by market cap. The same thing applies to small-cap funds.

Mutual Funds have been also asked to adhere to the nomenclature in schemes they have or plan to launch. A mutual fund can have only one scheme in every category. If they have multiple schemes in the large-cap category, they would have to consolidate them into a single scheme.

Mutual funds have implemented these changes in over 30 schemes. The churn as a result of the new rules affected 35 per cent of the total assets under management of mutual funds to the extent of Rs 5,47,000 crore, according to estimates of PrabhudasLilladher, a Mumbai-based brokerage. Mutual funds shuffled portfolios to ensure that they have the right stocks in the right category in their funds. So, large-cap and mid-cap shares were bought and small-cap shares were sold between January and June 2018 in the churn.

This perhaps explains the poor performance of small-cap shares in comparison to large and mid-cap shares in 2018.

What it means to you

If you are an investor in mid-cap to small-cap shares, you may want to assess the performance of your portfolio. Speak to your advisor and identify stocks that are fundamentally sound but have fallen sharply as a result of this churn. You may want to add more of them into your portfolio.

If you are a mutual fund investor, you may want to make a lump-sum investment in small and midcap category funds if their value has declined as a result of this rejig.

An important lesson to learn here is that share prices may get affected for reasons other than company fundamentals in the short term. A sudden change in rules or index composition can lead to a market-wide churn. However, if companies you invest in are making profits consistently, you do not have to panic. If prices of these shares fall sharply, you may want to simply add more shares of those companies to your portfolio. (The author is a publisher and founder at Simplus Information Services Pvt. Ltd.)