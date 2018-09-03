Home Business

IndiGo's 10 lakh seats up for grabs at fares starting Rs 999

IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier India said Monday it has put on sale 10 lakh (one million) promotional seats for all-inclusive fares starting Rs 999 for a one-way journey across its flight network, under a limited period offer.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline has also offered a super cash amount of up to Rs 600 (20 per cent) on booking the ticket through mobile wallet provider MobiKwik under the promotional offer, according to a company release.

The bookings of tickets under the four-day "festive sale" offer have begun from Monday for the travel period from September 18, 2018 to March 30, 2019, it said.

"We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999," IndiGo's chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

Selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital.

This is the second time in as many months that the budget carrier, whose June quarter profitability nearly got wiped out over the period year ago, has put a million seats up for grabs at cheaper fares.

In July, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats at heavily discounted starting fares of Rs 1,212 under a similar offer.

The Rakesh Gangwal-Rahul Bhatia-promoted InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, had reported a steep 96.6 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 27.8 crore in the June quarter, owing to adverse impact of foreign exchange and high fuel prices, as compared to Rs 811 crore in Q1FY18.

Besides profitability erosion, the carrier is also struggling with is Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320neo planes, due to frequent grounding of these aircraft owing to engine glitches.

Late July, IndiGo had grounded five A320neos due to want of spare engines.

IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
festive sale IndiGo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India