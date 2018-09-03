Home Business

IOC to invest Rs 50,000 crore in petrochem units, refining capacity

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest refiner, is to invest Rs 50,000 crore to set up three downstream petrochemical units and expand its refining capacity.

Published: 03rd September 2018

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

SURAT: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest refiner, is to invest Rs 50,000 crore to set up three downstream petrochemical units and expand its refining capacity.

“In Odisha, we have three projects worth Rs 16,500 which are at various stages of implementation,” IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said on the sidelines of the textiles and plastics investors’ conclave here on Sunday. Singh said that about Rs 4,500 crore will go into projects such as a Purified Terephthalic Acid unit and Rs 10,000 crore will be for a Mono Ethyl Glycol unit. Another Rs 2,000 crore will go into setting up a polyester staple fibre (PSF) unit.

This facility is the second such downstream petrochemical facility in Odisha, where IOC is also setting up a plastic park close to its refinery in Paradip. “The polyester fibre produced in this unit will be used as feedstock in a polyester textile park in the state,” Singh added.

The company is also looking at ramping up the capacity of its newest refinery at Paradip in Odisha to 18 mtpa from the current 15 mtpa. Expansions are planned at the firm’s Panipat refinery in Haryana, Koyali refinery in Gujarat, Barauni refinery in Bihar, Paradip in Odisha and Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh.
“The capacity augmentation at various refineries will cost us around Rs 33,000 crore and help us reach a refining capacity of around 105 mtpa in the next decade,” Singh said. At its refinery complex in Paradip, IOC is also setting up a polypropylene unit of 700 kilo tonnes per annum to support the plastic industry by supplying raw materials. Estimated to cost Rs 3,150 crore, the plant is getting ready to be commissioned by December this year.

Urging investors in Surat to invest in the proposed textile and plastic parks, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Odisha has immense potential for the growth of the plastics and textiles sectors with convenient access to all the primary raw material needed. The region also has the necessary infrastructure, including ports, railway connectivity and road networks, along with low-cost labour, that will facilitate the speedy development of the two sectors.”

Even as Odisha is scouting for potential investors for the downstream plastic park in Paradip, Kolkata-based Aradhana Plastics and Tidal Trading based in Paradip have done their groundbreaking at an investment of Rs 57 crore. “Aradhana Plastics invested Rs 40 crore, while Tidal has invested Rs 17 crore. Three more companies are in the pipeline, and are expected to come on board by this year end,” said Avinash Verma, executive director (Petrochemicals), Indian Oil.

Indian Oil Corporation

