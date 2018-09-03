Home Business

Larsen and Toubro Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from MSRDC

L&T's heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III.

Published: 03rd September 2018 12:59 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

L&T, in a regulatory filing, said its transportation infrastructure business has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from MSRDC, for the construction of the six-lane Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in Maharashtra.



"The project involves construction of a 1.837 kilometer dual bridge across the Thane Creek Channel connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,384 apiece, up 1.09 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

Comments

