Linen Club has a new address in Assam

Linen Club ( Photo | Facebook@Linenclub)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Linen Club, the premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the launch of its exclusive store in Guwahati.

A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club, is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This is the 1st store for the brand in Northeast India and 174th store overall in India.

"We are absolutely delighted to launch our first exclusive store in North East India. We are positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome the finest European Linen fabrics. The distinctive look and comfort sets linen apart from any other contemporary fabric. All our fabrics are made from raw material sourced from France and Belgium and processed at our state of art facilities to ensure the highest quality standards," said Thomas Varghese, Business Head - Textiles, Acrylic Fibre & Overseas Spinning, Aditya Birla Group.

"With this premium store, our goal is to create a rich consumer experience and ensure that linen lovers experience the largest variety of linen fabrics & products in an intimate environment. The distinctive floor plan creates a matchless experience for the retail category in general, and specifically to Linen Club. Within the brand store, a large studio-like table provides a liberal display and retailing space for the convenience of the consumers," said Jasvinder Kataria - Head, Sales & Marketing, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles.

Known as a style icon, Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon who inaugurated the store seemed elated while adorning a Linen Club saree.

"I am very happy to partner with Linen Club for the launch of their 174th store in India. I am loving this beautiful sari from Linen Club which is both glamorous and comfortable," said Raveena Tandon.

The new store in Guwahati will showcase a wide range of pure linen and linen blends, printed and embroidered linen fabrics for men and women. To add to its extensive fabric offerings, ready to wear shirts and trousers, as also accessories such as stoles, laptop bags, and handkerchiefs, are also available. 

