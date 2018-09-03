Mahindra reports 7 per cent increase in tractor sales, 16,375 units sold in India in August

By UNI

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, on Monday announced its tractor sales numbers for August 2018.

Domestic sales in August 2018 were at 16,375 units, as against 15,356 units during the same month last year.

ALSO READ | Mahindra Logistics to invest up to Rs 7 crore in Transtech Logistics

Exports for the month stood at 1,410 units, according to official statement here.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We have sold 16,375 tractors in the domestic market during August 2018 a growth of 7 per cent over last year.

''The announcement of higher MSP for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 per cent over August 2017.