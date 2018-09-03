Home Business

Majority of people not comfortable borrowing money from relatives: Study

As a first choice to borrow money from, 45 per cent in Delhi prefer parents whereas 39 per cent prefer their friends in Mumbai, it said.

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Most people want to pay back the loan in monthly installments ( File photo/Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Only one in three people are comfortable borrowing money from close relatives, while rest depend on either formal or informal sources for their needs, as per a study done by consumer finance firm Home Credit.

As a first choice to borrow money from, 45 per cent in Delhi prefer parents whereas 39 per cent prefer their friends in the financial capital Mumbai, it said.

People in Delhi borrow more for marriage (36 per cent) and investment in business (33 per cent) from family and friends, whereas people in Mumbai borrow more for asset purchase-consumer electronics (31 per cent), household expenses (30 per cent) and travel (23 per cent), it said.

Overall, most people want to pay back the loan in monthly installments but 38% of people in Delhi want to pay back the entire loan amount together, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
borrow money money from relatives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India