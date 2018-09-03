Home Business

Markets to follow rupee, global trends

The rupee’s movement against the US dollar, crude oil prices and global trends are likely to chart the stock market’s course this week, say experts.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Reuters file image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rupee’s movement against the US dollar, crude oil prices and global trends are likely to chart the stock market’s course this week, say experts.

The continuous fall of the rupee and rising global oil prices are key dampening factors, raising renewed concerns over inflation.

The rupee on Friday fell by 26 paise to reach a historic low of 71 for the first time against the US dollar due to rising crude oil prices.

“The market is expected to remain in the profit-booking zone. IT stocks are undoubtedly riding on the bandwagon of rupee depreciation, but in the short to medium term they have reached their overbought levels and are likely to correct soon,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities.

However, other export-oriented industries like textiles, auto-ancillaries have still some more room left for an up move, he added.

“The coming week will start off with manufacturing and services PMI data,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Auto stocks will also remain in focus with the release of monthly sales data. The quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) numbers were released after market hours on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stock market sensex BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival