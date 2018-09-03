Not filing your ITR will cost you more than cash penalty

Home Business

The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return for the assessment year 2018-19 has passed.

Published: 03rd September 2018

NEW DELHI: The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return for the assessment year 2018-19 has passed.
The government had extended the last date for filing the annual income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 by a month to August 31, which was further extended to September 15 for people living in Kerala, due to the severe floods in that state.

While the government had clearly announced the cash penalty for not filing the return by August 31, tax experts says there are other repercussions too for individuals, businesses and professionals who missed the deadline.

As per the amendments made in the Budget 2017, every taxpayer is liable to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000, if s/he files ITR 2017-18 after the deadline (which was August 31, 2018) but before December 31, 2018.
The penalty will be Rs Rs 10,000 if the taxpayer files the return on or after January 1, 2019. The penalty amount cannot exceed Rs 1,000 in case the total income of the taxpayer is less than Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from the cash penalty, if the income tax return is not filed within the due date as prescribed under the Act, the taxpayer shall not be allowed to carry forward any loss or profit.

Income from business and profession, including speculative business, capital gains, and income from other sources, cannot be carried forward in case a belated return is filed by the taxpayer. The taxpayer will not be allowed to carry forward these losses even if all taxes have been paid in time if the return is
filed late.

Also, if there is any pending tax liability and the income tax return is not filed within the deadline, interest shall be levied at the rate of 1 per cent per month or part of the month till the date of filing the return. The interest shall be levied on tax payable after deducting the tax deducted at source, tax collected at source, and advance tax.

However, it is better late than never. If you have missed filing your ITR, you can still do it. The belated return can be filed before the end of the “relevant” assessment year (March 31, 2019, as per section 139 (4) of the Income Tax Act.

