OYO launches first Townhouse in Jaipur

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hotel chain, OYO on Monday announced the launch of its mid-market offering 'OYO Townhouse' in Jaipur.

The 44 room property located in C-Scheme, Ahimsa Circle was inaugurated by Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Honourable Minister for Industry, Government of Rajasthan. The launch further reinforces OYO's commitment to the beautiful state of Rajasthan, by providing the customers with an offering that combines experience and value at a scale that has never been attempted before in the hospitality landscape.

"With this launch, OYO has further strengthened its commitment towards creating beautiful living spaces and offering them to customers at an affordable cost. OYO Townhouse defines a unique hospitality experience as it combines our state-of-art technology and designed processes," said COO OYO Townhouse, Ankit Tandon.

"It is my utmost pleasure to launch OYO's first Townhouse hotel in Jaipur. OYO has established itself as a force to reckon with and we are happy to see it grow in Rajasthan. I am glad to be a part of this celebration and wish the team best for their future journey," said Rajpal Singh Shekhawat.

Adding to this Ankit said that Jaipur remains a priority market for us. The city is among the top leisure destinations in India and is also a traders hub. It holds immense potential and long-term prospects for the Indian travel and hospitality sector.

"We are sure that our customers will love this property which combines an impeccable design, offers world-class experience, facilities and a location, all at one place. We look forward to building strong relationships with our existing and future hotel partners in Jaipur and welcoming them to the OYO Townhouse family," he added.