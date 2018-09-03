Home Business

The ThickShake Factory announces new outlet in Mumbai

The ThickShake Factory currently has 90 outlets in 20 cities including one in US and has brought the concept of quick-service business (QSB) for the first time in the India. 

The ThickShake Factory. ( Photo | Facebook@@thethickshakefactoryadyar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The ThickShake Factory, India's first premium thick shake brand, is all set to expand its footprint in Maharashtra by launching its outlet in Bandra, Mumbai.

Bringing the concept of cold dessert beverage quick service business (QSB) for the first time in the country, The ThickShake Factory currently has 90 outlets in 20 cities including one in US.

The founders of The ThickShake factory, M. Yeshwanth Nag and Ashwin Mocherla, were inspired by the global trend of growing appetite for sweet savories and therefore brought the most appealing range of tastiest 'Thick' Shakes to India.

With the scheduled launch of their outlet on 13th September at Bandra in Mumbai, The ThickShake Factory is aiming at increasing its footprint in the state of Maharashtra in the coming months with a simple concept and built a category around it.

As a precursor to the launch, the company will also be the official beverage partner for India Retail Forum this year, the best place to connect, collaborate and create outstanding concepts. Through this excellent platform, various business organizations will get a chance to collaborate with The ThickShake factory and own a piece of this beverage heaven.

"We are happy to be soon entering Mumbai with our 1st outlet in Bandra and are going to expand our business in Mumbai & other cities of Maharashtra as well. Over the years, the brand has steadily grown close to 90 stores already and is projected to cross the 200 mark by the end of 2019," said founder of The ThickShake Factory, M. Yeshwanth Nag.

He added that currently present in 20 cities across India, the outlet's vision is to have 1000+ outlets Pan-India, along with a strong global presence with an objective to generate more job opportunities for the less privileged sections of the society.

"We are extremely bullish about the market in Maharashtra and want to add 50 stores within the next 1-year and expect to do Rs 50 crores sales in Maharashtra in a year's time. As the official beverage partner for India Retail Forum, we aim at expanding our business in the fast-growing market of the retail sector. We believe it is a great opportunity to network and collaborate with other organizations that share the same goal as ours and enable key partnerships," said co-founder of The ThickShake Factory, Ashwin Mocherla.

The brand has been awarded with accolades like "The Times Nightlife-Best Beverages, 2015 & 2018", "Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2018", "IMAGES, Most Admired Startup of the Year", Best Shakes Parlour Award at "Indian Restaurant Awards 2018" amongst others. 

