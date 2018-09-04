Home Business

Petrol price crosses Rs 86 mark, Diesel hovers at Rs 75.74

The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 86 mark in Mumbai to be sold at Rs 86.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.74 per litre.

Published: 04th September 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from rising fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have risen for the tenth consecutive day.

In New Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise to trade at Rs 79.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold 19 paise higher at Rs.71.34 per litre.

The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 86 mark in Mumbai to be sold at Rs 86.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.74 per litre.

The rise in prices has burnt a hole in the pockets of locals in the two metropolitan cities, with commuters urging government's intervention in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwaq Saeed, a commuter from Mumbai, said "If at all we have to travel outside Mumbai via car, the prices of the fuel is so high that it pinches our pocket. It is high time that the Centre must take some action in order to control the prices."

Narrating his ordeal, another commuter, Aslam Sheikh, said that because of the surge in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of the other products are also increasing in the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrol Price Diesel Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India