Rupee fall doesn’t boost  export always: EEPC

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The depreciation in value of Indian rupee has been touted as beneficial to exporters, but this might not be the case always, according to Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India.

EEPC on Monday said the currency volatility needn’t always bring benefits to exporters. “Our view has been that it is a stable currency that helps exporters, providing them with predictability of dealing with the buyers. Any fluctuation and volatility on either side does not help,” EEPC India chairman Ravi Sehgal said.

The council said India’s engineering export growth shrunk to single digit at 9.4 per cent in July, from sharp increases in the previous few months even as the rupee was depreciating against the US dollar. It was a demonstration that a stronger dollar is not the only growth driver and does not always lead to export momentum, EEPC India said.

“Rupee depreciated more in July (6.56 per cent) as compared to June (5.19 per cent). But did exports grow at a higher rate and was there a currency depreciation advantage? No, exports in July this year expanded at a lesser pace of 9.37 per cent than 14.17 per cent in June,” said an EEPC official.