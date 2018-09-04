TCS becomes 2nd firm to attain Rs 8 lakh crore market valuation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following a surge in its share price.

At close of trade today, TCS market valuation stood at Rs 8,01,397.36 crore on BSE. Shares of the company ended 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 2,093.20 on BSE.

During the day, it jumped 2.19 per cent to Rs 2,100 -- its 52-week high. The company's market valuation rose sharply by Rs 14,644.36 crore to Rs 8,01,397.36 crore.

TCS is also the country's most-valued firm in terms of m-cap. Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over USD 100 billion market valuation.