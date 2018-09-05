Banks Bureau invites applications for post of Canara Bank MD and CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After missing several deadlines for filling up top vacancies in public sector banks, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has invited a fresh application for the post of managing director and chief executive director of Canara Bank for a three-year term, via a notification dated August 27, 2018.

Canara Bank became headless post the retirement of Rakesh Kumar Sharma on July 31, 2018.

The BBB advertisement seeks candidates aged between 45 and 57 years, with a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking, of which at least one year at the Board-level.

“To help assess the leadership competencies and potential capabilities of shortlisted candidates, an advisory firm may assist the bureau... The shortlisted applicants will appear for interactions with the bureau... Based on these interactions, the bureau will send its recommendation to the government,” BBB said. The last date to file applications is September 21, 2018.

The BBB is already grappling with the task to fill up vacancies in top posts, and around 30 top-level posts — 12 managing directors and 18 executive directors — are awaiting to be filled up this financial year alone. When the June deadline for recruitments was missed, it was pushed to August.

“Finding the right candidate is still a challenge, especially after the PNB fraud. Despite government allowing candidates from private banks, not many are enthused to join in. Also, the government is not very happy with the recommendations and is taking its own time to decide on the appointments,” said a Finance Ministry official.