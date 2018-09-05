Home Business

Buying Cars Through Dealerships Can be Persuasive

CarHP functions as an online autos information site that brings together in-depth reviews, ratings, comparisons and local listings for new and old cars. CarHP will cater to the US automobile market.

Still, in its beta stage, www.carhp.com has an inventory that boasts a collection of over 2000 car reviews from 2016 to present.

CARHP is funded and incubated by Collegedunia.com - India’s foremost college search portal. With a team size of more than 20 people. CARHP is driven by young car enthusiasts with expertise in domains like - data analysis, market research, content writing and marketing. The team brings together talent which has a wealth of experience about the online automobile market.

As the millennials come of age, they are going to be the biggest buyers in the coming years. This generation is tech savvy and they want every service to be convenient through the digital interface. CARHP aims at these people and ensures that users have a good experience on the website so that most of the buying process is simplified even before they visit the dealership. According to a report by Forbes, consumers find the process of buying cars through dealerships persuasive because the salesmen are always trying to push sales which hinders them from making informed choices.

The number of buyers who find their vehicle through online websites has been on a rise and demand for such websites that provide the complete information for the car buying journey is staggeringly low. Most of the websites manage to excel in only a single front. Either they are content-centric or they provide car specifications that by themselves don’t simplify the car buying process. These websites fail to provide a one-stop solution to the buyers.

At CARHP, we understand each car buying journey is a highly personalized affair. The data used in our in-depth car reviews establishes transparency and helps the buyer to make a better decision. The car that is being reviewed is stacked against four closely matched competitors. In-depth tables which list out specifications are used along with reviews that accurately pit the car against the competition.

CARHP stands out as a different website. Instead of relying only on a single parameter, be it content, car specifications or inventory at the local dealer. CarHP strives to bring content and inventory together with a special emphasis on data. Instead of relying just on content for a major car buying decision. Bringing data into perspective helps us to make a more informed decision.

 

