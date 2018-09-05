Home Business

Cleartrip offers Rs 20,000 cashback on booking international flights

This offer is valid till September 17. Cashback would be deposited in the user's 'Cleartrip wallet' which can be used for future transactions.

Published: 05th September 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Airplane.(Image used for representational purpose only)

By UNI

NEW DELHI:  Cleartrip, which offers online tour and travel services, on Wednesday offered a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on international flights and a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on domestic flights.

The company said in a statement here that fun and attractive offers were being offered to people.

Both existing and new consumers can avail a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on booking of national flights and up to Rs 20,000 on booking the international flights.

This offer is valid till September 17. Cashback would be deposited in the user's 'Cleartrip wallet' which can be used for future transactions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Cleartrip international flights Cleartrip wallet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna