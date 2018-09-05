Cleartrip offers Rs 20,000 cashback on booking international flights

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Cleartrip, which offers online tour and travel services, on Wednesday offered a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on international flights and a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on domestic flights.

The company said in a statement here that fun and attractive offers were being offered to people.

Both existing and new consumers can avail a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on booking of national flights and up to Rs 20,000 on booking the international flights.

This offer is valid till September 17. Cashback would be deposited in the user's 'Cleartrip wallet' which can be used for future transactions.