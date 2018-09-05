Home Business

India under-19 football team go down to Croatia 0-5

India under-19 football team (Image Courtesy: @IndianFootball)

By UNI

NEW DELHI:  India under-19 football squad currently participating in a four-nation tournament in Gorcia, went down 0-5 to Croatia u-19 in their first match on Tuesday night.

The hosts took an early lead in the 14th minute when a through ball popped open the Indian defence and the opponents capitalized to make it 1-0.

Shortly after, in the 20th minute, Croatia doubled their lead after a quick counter attack led doubling the advantage for the hosts.

The first real chance for India came in the 24th minute when Lalengmawia's free-kick came close to halving the deficit but was tipped over by the rival custodian.

The opposition custodian saved Suresh's shot in the 34th minute.

But Croatia scored in the 37th and the 44th minutes respectively to head into the interval with a 4-0 lead.

Changing over, Croatia found the net in the 51st minute to make it 5-0.

The Indian U-19s face U-19 Slovenia next on September 06, 2018 before clashing swords against U-19 France on September 09, 2018.

