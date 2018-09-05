Rupee may decline further: SBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Rupee, which has broken past record lows over the last few days, might well fall further against the US dollar, SBI said in its Ecowrap report. “The rupee has now depreciated by 6.2 percent since June 2018 when RBI started hiking rates.

Even as the decline is in consonance with strengthening of the dollar, we believe it may continue further,” SBI said.

While the report pointed out that the RBI may follow a relatively hands off policy in the forex market because of the “inefficacy” of sterilised intervention, it made a strong case for introduction of Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at the earliest. SDF, once operationalised, would enable RBI to absorb unlimited liquidity without any constraint of securities.

“In the interregnum till SDF is implemented, RBI must continue with durable liquidity injections through regular OMO purchases to offset the current spate of liquidity withdrawals,” it said.