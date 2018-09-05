Home Business

The Silk Affair 

Published: 05th September 2018 04:04 PM

By Online MI

Ahimsa Silk 

During its life cycle, the silkworm spins a cocoon around itself with a fluid of protein, coated with a gum and the worm lives inside the cocoon.  The soft feel and shine of a traditional silk saree is the outcome of dropping silkworm cocoons into boiling water.

Co-optex’ Ahimsa silks are made from a more humane way of silk production wherein the silkworms are allowed to break the cocoon and fly away.  

The cut filaments of the broken cocoons are twisted to form a continuous thread by spinning and taken for weaving the silk sarees.  This non-violent way of producing the silk material, based on the Gandhian principle of Ahimsa hence the name implies Ahimsa silk.  While Ahimsa silk may lack the luster and smoothness of regular silk, it is comfortable to wear and satisfies many customers’ consciousness towards non-violence.

Paramakudi Puthinam cotton sarees

  • The specially designed puthinam cotton sarees are pure thread work cotton sarees produced by the skilled weavers in paramakudi.

  • The specialty of these fine thread work cotton sarees in 80s x 80s quality are meticulously woven by incorporating traditional motifs in contemporary style.

  • The borders, buttas and pallu are woven with thread work using 2/100s fine gas mercerized cotton yarn giving rich look.

  • These sarees with their elegant thread work look “afresh” and hence, termed pudhinam cotton sarees.

