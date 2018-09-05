The Silk Affair 

By Online MI

Ahimsa Silk

During its life cycle, the silkworm spins a cocoon around itself with a fluid of protein, coated with a gum and the worm lives inside the cocoon. The soft feel and shine of a traditional silk saree is the outcome of dropping silkworm cocoons into boiling water.

Co-optex’ Ahimsa silks are made from a more humane way of silk production wherein the silkworms are allowed to break the cocoon and fly away.

The cut filaments of the broken cocoons are twisted to form a continuous thread by spinning and taken for weaving the silk sarees. This non-violent way of producing the silk material, based on the Gandhian principle of Ahimsa hence the name implies Ahimsa silk. While Ahimsa silk may lack the luster and smoothness of regular silk, it is comfortable to wear and satisfies many customers’ consciousness towards non-violence.

