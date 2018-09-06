Airtel Payments Bank enables card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Airtel Payment Bank, India's first payments bank, has announced that its customers can now make card-less cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs across India.

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Empays, a global provider of cloud based payment solutions, under which it will enable Airtel Payments Bank's savings account holders to withdraw cash using just their mobile phone through the card-less cash technology of Empays, called IMT (Instant Money Transfer).

The technology can be used for self-withdrawal or for sending money to an intended recipient for ATM cash withdrawal.

"We believe in digital India. We are making this a reality by providing innovative digital solutions that enhance banking," said MD and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, Anubrata Biswas.

"Our tie-up with Empays is an important step that enables our customers to realize digital, phone based cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs, through either USSD or the MyAirtel App," added Biswas.

Over 100,000 ATMs belonging to some of the largest banks in the country such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank are linked to the IMT system for card-less cash withdrawals. The network is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India as a payment system and is the only one of its kind in the country.

"We are delighted that Airtel Payment Bank has enabled the IMT capability for its customers. IMT is the largest cardless cash ATM network in the world. We believe IMT will provide an additional convenience to Airtel Payment Bank's consumers," said Ravi Rajagopalan, founder & CEO Empays Payment Systems.